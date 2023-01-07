Trae Young is guarded by former Hawks guard Dennis Schroder in the first half of an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, January 6, 2023. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LOS ANGELES — John Collins, Trae Young and Nate McMillan break down what happened after the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-114 at Crypto.Com Arena Friday, January 6, 2023.
Young says the loss of Clint Capela allowed the Lakers to dominate the painted area. The Hawks gave up 66 points in the paint Friday night and 70 points in the first half.
Here’s the photo gallery from Friday night’s contest in Downtown Los Angeles.
