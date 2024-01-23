Arian Simone is one half of the Fearless Fund and she wants everyone to live with fearless intentions. In that vein, she has launched a new podcast, ‘Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone’ in partnership with REVOLT.

“To embark on this transformative journey with the launch of “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” is an ode to perseverance, determination, and unwavering resilience,” says Arian Simone. “We are in an era where diverse voices and perspectives are crucial. This podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it’s an invitation to embrace fearlessness and live life on your terms. In ‘Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone,’ we’ll explore stories of triumph, share lessons learned, and celebrate the indomitable spirit that resides within each of us.”

That resilience continues to serve Arian Simone well. She and her partner, Ayana K. Parsons, will be in Miami on January 31 for a three-judge panel hearing.

Edward Blum’s lawsuit focuses on Fearless Fund’s Fearless Strivers Grant Contest. It’s a competition that awards Black women who own small businesses. Fearless has awarded $20,000 in grants and digital tools to help Black women-owned businesses grow their firms and mentorship opportunities. Fearless continually argues that the grants are awards and not contracts and are protected by the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, the podcast fuses culture, career, and advocacy featuring engaging discussions. It features life-changing events that have shaped Arian’s unique perspective on life, success, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. Episodes will feature celebrity guests, experts, and thought leaders. Listeners will hear from entrepreneur and cultural icon, T.I., CEO and founder of Nasty Gal Sophia Amoruso, former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed and many more guests.

The podcast is now available on major podcast platforms in the U.S. Plus, it’s available in 46 African countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean.