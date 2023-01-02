Will Anderson, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young have announced their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft during a Monday morning press conference at the University of Alabama. The three men helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory

During the 2021 season, Young set the Alabama single-season record for passing yards with 4,872 and touchdowns with 47. Moreover, Young is the first Alabama quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in two straight seasons.

Young is 6-foot and 194 pounds. Fully draft prognosticators to seize on that talking point in the run-up to this year’s draft, which will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young walks off the field after winning the 2021 SEC Championship on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

In the 2021 SEC Championship game, Young completed 26 of 44 pass attempts for 421 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Young also rushed for a touchdown.

Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks in 2021. In the 2022 season, he had ten sacks and even returned an interception for a touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 243 pounder and a Hampton, Ga. native, is regarded as the top pass rusher in this year’s draft. He’s also projected to go in the top-five of this year’s draft.

“It’s gonna be crazy,” Anderson said of his quarterback’s draft prospects. “I’m super excited. We always trash talk. I know it’s probably going to get even worse now since I can tackle him and bring him down. I get to chase him in practice, but I don’t get to go full-on. If I get the opportunity sometime to go chase him down, I’ll make sure I talk a little smack to him.”

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

“Please take it easy,” Young said in response. “Remember all the good times we had. We’re friends. I’ll probably call him before the game, send him a picture of us during freshman year together and say, ‘Take it easy.’ That’s probably what my approach will be.”

Jahmyr Gibbs transferred into Alabama after leaving Georgia Tech at the end of the 2021 season. Gibbs rushed for 926 yards with seven rushing touchdowns, and added 444 receiving yards with three touchdown catches during his only season with the Crimson Tide. The former Dalton High School star was named a second-team All-SEC performer. Gibbs is projected to be a late first rounder or an early second rounder.