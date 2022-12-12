One half of one second was left in overtime. Demar DeRozan effortlessly nailed three free throws and the Atlanta Hawks were down 122-121 against the Chicago Bulls. After the timeout, forward Johnson threw a lob that AJ Griffin was able to jump, catch and shoot the ball in the paint simultaneously while in the air. Griffin was able to make the game winning shot, giving the Atlanta Hawks a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls Sunday Night at State Farm Arena.

Here is the reaction to the game-winning play by Griffin and Trae Young.