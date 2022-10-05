The battle for the U.S. Senate seat Georgia is an expensive one. The fundraising arms race is a battle for messaging in an attempt to turnout the coveted undecided voter.

Monday afternoon, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock’s campaign announced it raised more than $26.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The campaign now has $13.7 million in cash on hand. Compared to the $12 million the Walker campaign has raised during the same time period and the $7 million in cash on hand.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls has the incumbent Warnock 3.8 percentage points ahead of his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

“There is undeniable momentum in Georgia to re-elect Reverend Warnock to the U.S. Senate and tens of thousands of grassroots donors are helping to propel our campaign across the finish line in November because they see the clear choice they have between Reverend Warnock and Herschel Walker, who’s pattern of lies and disturbing behavior prove he is not ready to represent Georgia,” said Warnock’s campaign manager Quentin Fulks.

According to the campaign, Warnock has contributions from over 340,000 individual donors.

Meanwhile, the Herschel Walker campaign said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than $12 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, which has garnered his coffers nearly $33 million since he began his campaign. Walker’s campaign said that’s the most of any Republican candidate this cycle.

Walker spent almost $11 million during the third quarter, leaving him with about $7 million on hand.

“The people are so fired up for a new warrior in Washington that they have literally put their money where their mouths are,” Walker said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for your support, and can’t wait to return this seat to you, the people.”

Moreover, Walker’s Senate campaign says they have raised $500,000 since the Republican on Fox News Monday night to deny a shocking report that he had paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

“It is a flat-out lie,” Walker said when Fox host Sean Hannity asked him about the report. Walker’s accuser supported her claims with a receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker and an image of a personal check signed by him, according to The Daily Beast.

This is the second straight quarter which the Warnock campaign outraised the Walker campaign.

In the latest poll conducted by FOX5, it has Warnock at 47%, Walker at 44%, Libertarian Chase Oliver at 3%, and others at 1% with 5% of the people polled undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.2%.

In the governor’s race, Governor Brian Kemp announced that he’d taken in $28.7 million for his campaign during the third quarter of his campaign. It outpaces the $22 million he spent throughout the duration of his 2018 bid for governor. The Kemp campaign said he has $15.4 million in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, the Stacey Abrams campaign has yet to report their financial reports. At the end of the second quarter, the Abrams campaign raised $21.8 million from May 1 through June 30th. Cumulatively, Abrams has raised $49 million heading into the third quarter.

Early voting begins in Georgia on Monday, October 17th. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 11th.