May 4, 2021, Georgia State Representative Bee Nguyen announced her intentions to run for Georgia Secretary of State, the state’s top election official. 413 days later, Nguyen defeated her primary opponent, former State Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, and will now face incumbent Brad Raffensperger in the November 8th general election.

“We have an option; we can choose a Secretary of State who wants to pander to the big lie and pick and choose who gets to vote,” Nguyen said during a press call Wednesday.

Even though Raffensperger defended the U.S. Constitution and the 2020 Presidential Election results as he testified Tuesday to the January 6th Select Committee, Nguyen said Raffensperger was a big supporter of former President Donald J. Trump and it bore out in 2021 when various election integrity bills dominated the legislative session.

“They’re unaware of the history of his leadership over the last four years, which includes supporting voter suppressive policies that most Georgians don’t actually favor,” Nguyen explained. “So that means reminding Georgians that there is no legitimate reason for supporting Senate Bill 202, a 98 page federal suppression bill that was predicated on the big lie.”

Nguyen carried 44% of the vote in a five-person primary field in May. After securing the nomination, Nguyen seeks to ensure the fairness and security of future elections while protecting Georgians from fraud.

“As Secretary of State my priorities are to see freedom to vote protect our democracy, and ensure that Georgia’s elections are always fair and secure,” Nguyen said. “As Secretary of State, I will also create economic opportunities by removing barriers for small business owners and strengthening opportunities for entrepreneurs. And lastly, I will strengthen consumer protections for Georgians by taking on fraudulent activities in shell corporations that prey on seniors and other vulnerable Georgians.”

Charlie Bailey participates in Georgia’s democratic primary election runoff debates for lieutenant governor against Kwanza Hall who is represented by an empty lectern on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In the other statewide Democratic races, Charlie Bailey beat Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor, William Boddie defeated Nicole Horn for labor commissioner, and Janice Laws Robinson bested Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner.

The Republicans did not have any statewide runoffs. However, they had three Congressional primary runoff races. In Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, Chris West defeated Jeremy Hunt. West will now face off against 30-year Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop. In Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, Rich McCormick beat the Trump-backed Jake Evans. Additionally, trucking company owner Mike Collins defeated the Trump-backed Vernon Jones in the 10th Congressional District.