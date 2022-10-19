Janice Laws Robinson is the Democratic nominee for Georgia Insurance Commissioner, taking on incumbent John L. King. In this interview, she discusses her platform, rampant insurance fraud in Georgia, and her plans to advocate for the Georgia consumer if elected.
Itoro Umontuen
Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen... More by Itoro Umontuen