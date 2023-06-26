200 Peachtree Group announced plans last week to add two new developments to 200 Peachtree in downtown, fulfilling a need for walkable “eatertainment” attractions in the area.

The proposed 20,000 square feet of added entertainment space includes a Nordic-themed brewery and a combined eatery and activity concept of similar inspiration, both of which will further diversify the selection of businesses nestled inside the mixed-use retail development over the next year.

Drew Tull, president and managing partner of 200 Peachtree Group, said the new establishments will arrive in time to serve Atlanta locals and visitors attending the College Football National Championship Playoff in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

“The Downtown Atlanta area is being reimagined. The area is booming with new investments as Atlanta prepares to be put in the biggest spotlight since the 1996 Olympics,” Tull said. “We are proud to be a part of the solution in transforming the area and making it better than ever before.”

According to a press release announcing the developments, SKOL Brewing Company is slated to take up 5,000 square feet inside the building, serving eight varieties of beer, each brewed in-house, upon its grand opening. The brewery will seat up to 90 patrons, but will be capable of holding up to 250 guests during private functions.

Valhalla Social will take up 15,000 square feet inside 200 Peachtree, a venue capable of seating up to 300 people. On top of serving bites and custom brews from SKOL Brewing Co., Valhalla Social will offer a wide array of activities for patrons to try, including axe-throwing, billiards, Skee-Ball, basketball and other classic game bar finds.

The two establishments are prompted to sit adjacent to one another inside 200 Peachtree, giving customers easy access to both ventures while also opening opportunities to host large events consisting upwards of 750 people.

Atlanta-based architectural firm CNNA Architects is slated to oversee both projects.

Tull said that 200 Peachtree Group is targeting Atlanta locals and visitors with the new ventures, adding to the list of nightlife opportunities awaiting patrons following concerts and sporting events in the city. He also said that the walkability of downtown will aid in the success of the new developments, as a majority of Atlanta’s existing “eatertainment” establishments are situated outside of the city’s core.

“We believe that the density of the downtown area, which is being set up to increase dramatically, will be a huge factor in the success of Valhalla Social, our ‘eatertainment’ concept,” Tull said. “We are turning 200 Peachtree Street into a destination itself, and our brands and partners are helping to do that.”

SKOL Brewing Co. is expected to open later this year. Valhalla Social anticipates opening in the spring or summer of 2024.