Fifteen students were announced as winners of 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Art, Poetry, and Essay contest centered on curbing gun violence. The students, from B.E.S.T. Academy and Frederick Douglass High School, were separated into two divisions, with the ninth and 10th grade competing against each other, and the 11th and 12th grade competing against each other.
There were three different categories art, poem, and essay and in each category a first, second, and third place for each division. The first place walked away with $500, the second won $300, and the third place took home $100. Congratulations to all the winners.
Ninth and Tenth Grade Art Winners
- Iisha Barco, Frederick Douglass High School
- Shannon Brown, B.E.S.T. Academy
Ninth and Tenth Grade Poem Winners
- Rihana Williams, Frederick Douglass High School
- Amir Robinson, B.E.S.T. Academy
- Bruce Smith, B.E.S.T. Academy
Ninth and Tenth Grade Essay Winners
- Courtney Hardeman, Frederick Douglass High School
- Joseph Daniels, B.E.S.T. Academy
- Christian Harris, Frederick Douglass High School
Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Art Winners
- DeAnthony Hammond, B.E.S.T. Academy
- Iphill Boyd, Frederick Douglass High School
- Jaydon Aldridge, B.E.S.T. Academy
Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Poem Winners
- JaQuawn McKelvey-Fludd, B.E.S.T. Academy
- Briyanna Brown, Frederick Douglass High School
- Ana Alvear, Frederick Douglass High School
Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Essay Winner
- DeCarlos McKinney, B.E.S.T. Academy