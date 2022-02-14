Fifteen students were announced as winners of 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Art, Poetry, and Essay contest centered on curbing gun violence. The students, from B.E.S.T. Academy and Frederick Douglass High School, were separated into two divisions, with the ninth and 10th grade competing against each other, and the 11th and 12th grade competing against each other.

There were three different categories art, poem, and essay and in each category a first, second, and third place for each division. The first place walked away with $500, the second won $300, and the third place took home $100. Congratulations to all the winners.

(l-r) Curley Dossman, Joshua Byrd, DeAnthony Hammond, Keith Millner, Jaydon Aldridge and Albany Price. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of 100 Black Men of Atlanta)



Ninth and Tenth Grade Art Winners

Iisha Barco, Frederick Douglass High School Shannon Brown, B.E.S.T. Academy

Ninth and Tenth Grade Poem Winners

Rihana Williams, Frederick Douglass High School Amir Robinson, B.E.S.T. Academy Bruce Smith, B.E.S.T. Academy

Ninth and Tenth Grade Essay Winners

Courtney Hardeman, Frederick Douglass High School Joseph Daniels, B.E.S.T. Academy Christian Harris, Frederick Douglass High School

Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Art Winners

DeAnthony Hammond, B.E.S.T. Academy Iphill Boyd, Frederick Douglass High School Jaydon Aldridge, B.E.S.T. Academy

Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Poem Winners

JaQuawn McKelvey-Fludd, B.E.S.T. Academy Briyanna Brown, Frederick Douglass High School Ana Alvear, Frederick Douglass High School

Eleventh and Twelfth Grade Essay Winner