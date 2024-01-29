Zoo Atlanta will host a job fair Thur., Feb 8. Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta’s annual seasonal and part-time job fair is back.

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the job fair offers registered applicants an array of opportunities to work at one of Atlanta’s most popular tourist attractions.

The job fair will take place in the Conservation Action Resource Center. Applicants are asked to enter at the south end of the Cherokee Avenue parking lot.

“As a workplace and as a culture, Zoo Atlanta is unlike any other destination in the city,” said Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond King in an email to The Atlanta Voice. “Our team members have the opportunity to come to work surrounded by hundreds of animals from around the world, contribute to a mission of conservation of wildlife and their habitats, and make a positive impact on our community.”

Among the positions available are admissions cashiers, membership sales associates, education instructors, ride attendants, ropes course guides, summer camp instructors, and more.

“We always look forward to welcoming new team members to the fun, meaningful, and inclusive experience that is working at the Zoo,” King said.