Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta’s comeback, and the Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122 on Wednesday night.

Led by Young, who had 14 assists, the Hawks opened the second half with a 20-2 run after the Timberwolves led 73-61 at halftime. Minnesota’s biggest lead was 16 points in the first quarter.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards drew two technical fouls and was ejected with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter. Edwards thought he had been fouled on a drive to the basket and continued to argue his case following his first technical.

The loss of Edwards, who had 20 points, left Minnesota without two starters. Guard Patrick Beverley left the game with a right ankle sprain in the first period.

Edwards’ ejection reflected the Timberwolves’ frustration in blowing the halftime advantage.

John Collins and Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks speak after an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta outscored Minnesota 45-20 in the third, setting a season high for points in any quarter.

There were more frustrations to close the third quarter when an apparent basket by Karl-Anthony Towns was nullified. Towns was called for a flagrant foul for extending his leg and hitting Onyeka Okongwu on the shot.

Young opened the second half by making two 3-pointers. The 20-2 run was capped by another 3 from Young, leaving Atlanta with an 81-75 lead. Young was scoreless in the opening period and had only seven points in the first half before his scoring surge.

The Timberwolves (22-23) fell below .500.

After snapping a string of 10 consecutive home losses with a 121-113 win over defending NBA champion Milwaukee on Monday night, the Hawks (19-25) have won back-to-back games for the first time since a seven-game winning streak from Nov. 14-26.

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks forlornly at the scoreboard after fouling out of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at State Farm Arena. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out with 1:01 remaining. … Edwards’ first career ejection came in the homecoming for the Atlanta native and former University of Georgia standout. … Assistant coach Pablo Prigioni returned after missing six games due to health and safety protocols.

Hawks: C Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) participated in conditioning drills, including running, on Wednesday before missing his sixth consecutive game. Capela hasn’t participated in live team drills. Okongwu had 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. … G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Return home to play Brooklyn on Sunday night. The Nets took a 110-105 home win over Minnesota on Dec. 3.

Hawks: Continue four-game homestand on Friday night when they play Miami for the third time in 10 days. The Heat took a 124-118 home win over Atlanta on Friday night and a 115-91 win at Atlanta on Jan. 12.