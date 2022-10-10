The singular word that comes up when you bring up the legendary group, TLC, is “iconic. On Sunday, October 9th, there was a reveal of a mural in their honor in the Grant Park section.

Fans came from all over the country to take part in this historic moment, this includes Allon Plummer, a life-long TLC fan, who came all the way from the Bronx, New York City for the occasion. “I’ve been a die-hard fan since I was a child, I am currently 37 years old and they were the first people I saw on VH1 and feel in love with them,” Plummer said. “This mural is another chapter in history. They have impacted everything from safe sex to how to stand up for your beliefs.”

Figures from all over the TLC timeline were present at the reveal. This includes legendary manager, producer and talent consultant, Ian Burke. “It’s just crazy. I’m excited to see what this looks like,” he said. “New York immortalizes their heroes all the time, it’s about time that Atlanta follows suit. There are a lot of people that have influenced the nation worldwide. It’s important that our heroes are immortalized in this way,” Burke added.

Also in attendance was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who gave his remarks on the legacy that the group has had and continues to have on music and the larger Atlanta culture. Inside the building where the mural is located were art displays dedicated to TLC, as well as other notable R&B/Hip-Hop icons.

Rounding out the event was Rozonda “Chili” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins taking the stage to give their remarks on their own history. The pair thanked the city of Atlanta and honored former group member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 30.

The mural can be found at 670 Terry Street, SE.