The Biden Administration is hitting the road this week for the Investing in America tour. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the Administration will make stops in several states across the country, including Georgia.

Harris, who visited Atlanta in February, was at Georgia Tech to join a conversation on the Biden Administration’s historic investments towards the ongoing climate crisis and the creation of jobs and opportunities in that space. On this visit Harris will travel north of Atlanta to Dalton to witness how the Administration’s Investing in America agenda is helping create jobs in the clean energy space.

Dalton, the carpet capital of the world, is home to 34,285 people, according to the United States Census Bureau. Nearly half of those residents, 48.5%, are Hispanic, according to census data.

Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman will also be in Georgia this week. Guzman will be visiting small businesses and discussing how the Biden Administration has raised the number of small businesses in this country over the past two years. Guzman will also travel to Nevada for the same express purpose.

No word of Guzman will be joining Harris in Dalton Thursday, April 6.

First Lady Jill Biden is also expected to visit four states, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, and Vermont to speak about career-connected learning programs that are preparing students for higher education.

The Investing in America tour is expected to be for three weeks, according to a release form the White House Office of Political Strategy & Outreach.