ATLANTA (AP) – An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who officials say was firing into a crowd at an Atlanta retail and office development.

Georgia State University interim Police Chief Anthony Coleman tells local news outlets that an off-duty university officer fired and struck the man before dawn Monday. The officer was working at Atlantic Station, north of downtown Atlanta.

The officer and security guards responded to a fight between young adults and found a man shooting into a crowd, Coleman said. He said the unnamed Georgia State officer shot the gunman and then delivered first aid until other officers arrived. The unnamed gunman was taken to a hospital.

Atlanta police say they had responded to reports of a unruly crowd at the development, but that no Atlanta city officers fired their weapons.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making an inquiry into the shooting.