Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, in addition to Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and Atlanta Mayor Dickens will host a semiconductor workforce development round table with Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Clark Atlanta University (CAU). The roundtable will also feature Siemens CEO Barbra Humpton and Micron SVP April Arnzen.

During the round table, panelists will discuss workforce training, equity, and the need for a pipeline and partnership between HBCUs and the semiconductor industry.

“Semiconductor chips power everything from our smartphones to our washing machines, to medical equipment and fighter jets. But today, the United States accounts for only 12% of global production and we make 0% of the most advanced chips here at home. That’s why Secretary Raimondo and I are working with Congress to urgently pass President Biden’s proposed $52 billion to fund domestic semiconductor production,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.

“That said, as we look to make key investments in the semiconductor sector, we must ensure that all communities, particularly Black and Brown communities, are not overlooked. HBCUs will play a major role in ensuring that we live up to that objective. And as we build more fabs and semiconductor facilities in the United States, we are going to need a pipeline of skilled workers. The incredible graduates of our HBCUs are perfect candidates for these good jobs.”

Prior to the event at CAU, Deputy Secretary Graves will host a separate roundtable with Congressman Hank Johnson to discuss how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help to expand broadband Georgia and address disruptions to the supply chain.

This roundtable will feature North Georgia Network (NGN) President/CEO Paul Belk; Dr. Tavarez Holston, President of Georgia Piedmont Technical College; and Shawnzia Thomas, Chief Information Officer & Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority.

Both events are indoors. Masks are required for participation.