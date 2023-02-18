Macon, Ga. – Years of films, stage plays and television shows have made actor, writer, director and philanthropist Tyler Perry a household name. For those who might not recognize his Madea character or The Oval series, there’s a museum exhibition south of Atlanta that can help you get caught up before the next film his theaters.

Childhood photos of Tyler Perry on display in The Tyler Perry Exhibition at the Tubman African American Museum in Macon. The exhibition will run through 2025. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The Tyler Perry Exhibition opened its doors at the Tubman African American Museum to invited guests Friday, Feb. 17. The exhibition, which features childhood photographs of Perry, enlarged current photos of Perry, family photos, costumes from his movie and stage play roles and posters from his films.

An original pair of Madea’s trademark octagonal glasses were in a glass case. Perry’s NAACP Image Award, his BET Movie Award and the Morehouse College Candle Award for Philanthropy, which he received in Feb. 2017, were also on display for visitors to see.

A guest fills out a sheet of paper before adding it to the “Living The Dream” wall at The Tyler Perry Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Upon entering the exhibition on the second floor of the museum visitors will immediately notice a floor-length timeline of Perry’s life beginning with “humble beginnings” and moving down the line to “Aligning with his purpose,” then on to “Rise to fame,” “Film and TV” and finally “Philanthropy and legacy.”

Titled, “The Inspirational Exhibition of the Life and Accomplishments of Entertainment Mogul Tyler Perry,” the exhibition will reside at the Tubman Museum through Feb. 2025.