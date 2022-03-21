After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel.

Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of the curriculum in which family and friends were still allowed to participate in the celebration through live-streaming on the university’s YouTube channel.

The event was sponsored by Zoetis Animal Health, the American Veterinary Medical History Society, Inc. in association with participation from Alabama, Kentucky and South Carolina Veterinary Medical Associations.

The Annual White Coat Ceremony is a symbolic event for students transitioning their education from classroom study to the clinical phase of their veterinary education. The white lab coat is a symbol of medical professionalism and marks a turning point in the education of the 58 members of the Class of 2023.

Dr. Roslyn Casimir, associate dean of Academic Affairs, with assistance from Mr. Anthony McCloud, director of Student Affairs, and the White Coat Ceremony Planning Committee organized this year’s event under the direction of Dr. Ruby L. Perry, dean of the college.

Pictured: Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tuskegee University)

The white coats for the students from Alabama, Kentucky and South Carolina were purchased and presented to the students by the presidents of the respective veterinary medical associations. Dean Perry presented the white coats to the other non-resident students.

“The annual white coat ceremony is a celebratory moment for our students as this is one step closer to our students becoming career-ready veterinarians. We appreciate the support of our sponsors, faculty, staff, students, and alumni as these veterinary medical students begin their clinical journey before entering into the veterinary profession,” Dr. Casimir said.

For anyone who missed the ceremony, it can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/tuskegeeuniversity.

The 58 members of the Class of 2023 who received white coats are:

Alabama Students

Patricia J Bradley Gross., Colby E. Horne, Jane P. Hostomsky, Portia J. Hunt, Savannah S. Mashburn, Erin N. Pettibon, Vivian O. Randolph, Scarlett R. Robinson, Jordan T. Smith, Carley D. Tramble and Trijon Y. White

Kentucky Students

Serena D. Stoddard and Danny Taoia Gaytan

South Carolina Students

Allison B. Enfinger, Jocelyn M. McGill, Alexander J. Pierce and Bryanna G. Snipes

Non-Resident Students

Natalie R. Adams, Amanda M. Aguiar, Ansleigh S. Banks, Brianna N. Brooks, Tyana O Brown, Jessica Camarillo, Erika J. Del Pilar, Sydney Dockery, Aaliyah M. Finley, Liza C. Godfrey, Shane P. Halbleib, Danielle A. Henry, Sabrina E. Holguin, Bethany J. Hurley, Atalani Jackson, Aaliyah E. Johnson, April A. Johnson, Kierra A. Johnson, Sierra A. Johnson, Stevi-Nichole M. Kincade, Kara D. Lane, María del Mar López Maldonado, Robert L. McGowan III, Jan J. Medina, Warren A. Miles, Kennedy V. Miller, Hannah A. Monroe, Courtney S. Moore, Breyanna J. Morning-Bush, Olivier Moussignac, Jade A. Nelson, Ashlei C. Parker, Bryce A. Peterson, Asia I. Phillips, Maya R. Rollerson, Christin A. Rouse, Ja R’eika D. Smith, Kiera C. Sweetenberg, Kristopher D. Vine, Crystal M. Ware and Hayley M.Yeepun.