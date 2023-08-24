Kesha Kennings made her way south to Atlanta from her home in Dallas (Georgia) to support Trump. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

By 8 a.m. there were nearly two hundred people outside of the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street. The crowd of supporters were there for a Thursday morning rally in support of former United States President Donald J. Trump, who is expected to turn himself in at the jail at some point. The rally was scheduled for 10 a.m., Blacks For Trump members and “Trump 2024” flags were in position well before then. Asked why he was at the rally, Blacks For Trump founder Maurice Symonette, aka Michael the Black Man, said they were all in Atlanta to support Trump.

“I’m here today to show my disdain for Fani Willis,” said Symonette who also referred to the Fulton County District Attorney as “Mami Willis.”

He continued, “Look what they are doing to Trump.”

A few feet away from where Symonette and the Blacks For Trump supporters were gathered a woman held a “F&CK Biden” flag. Kesha Kennings made her way south to Atlanta from her home in Dallas (Georgia) to support Trump as well. A retired veteran and breast cancer survivor, Kennings said she was there to “show that there are Black people that support Trump and are conservatives.”

She had attended a few Trump rallies prior to Thursday, “three or four,” she said, but this one was in her words “overwhelming.”

The crowd on Rice Street wouldn’t get an opportunity to see Trump turn himself in because the jail’s intake unit is about a quarter mile away on Jefferson Street. Trump posted on Truth Social that he was planning to report to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. As of noon he had not made an appearance.

NOTE: This story will be updated periodically throughout the day.