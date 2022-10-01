(CNN) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed murder charges against a father and son in connection to the fatal shooting of musical artist PnB Rock.

Freddie Trone, who is being sought by police, along with his minor son were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to a release from the DA’s office. A woman was charged with accessory after the fact.

The minor appeared in juvenile court Thursday and is set to return for a preliminary hearing on October 19. The woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Trone is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and anyone who sees him should immediately call 911, according to a LAPD news release.

On Tuesday, LAPD arrested a 32-year-old woman and young man under 18 years old who police “believed to be involved” in the rapper’s death, according to the release.

LAPD did not have information on the young man or woman’s relationship to Trone.

The fatal shooting of PnB Rock took place September 12 while the rapper and his girlfriend were eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on West Manchester Avenue, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. The chief identified the rapper by his real name, Rakim Allen.

“[Allen] was brutally attacked by an individual who, apparently, we believe… came to the location after a social media posting of the artist and the woman accompanying him,” Moore said.

Moore said a picture of the pair’s meal had been posted on Instagram, with the location tagged. He said a Black man attacked the rapper at the restaurant, demanding his property. PnB Rock “had an extensive amount of jewelry and other valuables,” Moore said.

Between 2016 and 2019, PnB Rock had eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, four of which were in 2019.

The rapper’s latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released on September 2.