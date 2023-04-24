The National Urban League made its way to Atlanta to announce the State of Black America report Tuesday, April 18. The State of Black America report is an annual study that covers a variety of topics under one central theme. This year’s theme is titled “The State of Black America Under Siege: The Plot to Destroy Democracy,” and it is the organization’s 46th edition in the series.

The presentation took place at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center located in the heart of Morehouse College’s campus. Several key figures were present during the two-day event. Attending the opening reception which preceded the presentation on Monday, April 17th, was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“It is my pleasure to welcome members of the National Urban League to Atlanta for the 2023 State of Black America report. The Urban League has had a presence in Atlanta for over a hundred years, not just a presence, but a beacon of hope to families and Atlanta small businesses. The city of Atlanta is proud to have partnered with The Urban League for a number of those years,” Dickens said.

Also in attendance were several figures from this year’s sponsors, including transportation company, Lyft.

“We had the opportunity to contribute to the State of Black America report to immortalize and bring attention to Black American and Hispanic communities,” said Dr. Brian McClure, racial policy equity manager at Lyft.

Presenting the report was National Urban League President, Marc H. Morial, who very purposefully chose Atlanta to unveil the report.

“Atlanta is the epicenter of civil rights, it’s the epicenter of black political progress, and the historical black colleges and universities here at the AU center, Morehouse being one, are where the leaders of tomorrow are being prepared and trained. It’s where the energy and inspiration, the intelligence in the past and in the future are coming from,” Morial told The Atlanta Voice.

Several Atlanta University Center students were present at the unveiling of the report, such as Elijah Turner, a Political Science major and president of the Collegiate 100. Turner is a junior at Morehouse College.

“The significance of the unveiling is bringing together several leaders of Atlanta, but other leaders in selective fields as well to face current social issues, not just here in Atlanta, but in the United States as well,” Turner told The Atlanta Voice.

This report comes after multiple high-profile race-based occurrences in America, such as the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri, an event that Morial did not forget to mention.

“It’s important that we expose a fire burning in this country. That fire is the fire of hate, the fire of extremism, the fire of white supremacy, and that fire is beginning to burn within legislative bodies and within the body politic. It’s rhetoric that stops us from passing sensible gun safety laws that people are in favor of,” Morial told The Atlanta Voice.

Some of this year’s contributors to this year’s report include the Maryland Governor Wes Moore, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), and CEO & National Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt.

The National Urban League’s yearly report, The State of Black America, was started by the organization’s fifth president, the late Mr. Vernon E. Jordan Jr., who oversaw the debut of the report in 1976.

You can find the full report on the Urban League’s website.