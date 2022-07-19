Tom Joyner continues his support for HBCUs and their students with his recent collaboration with BetMGM, the Executive Series (photo courtesy of the Tom Joyner Foundation).

The Tom Joyner Foundation has joined forces with BetMGM, a market leader in sports betting and online gaming, to offer an Executive Series to historically Black colleges and universities’ (HBCU) students nationally, beginning this fall. The Executive Series will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques and job interview preparedness workshops. The partnership will also provide students with the opportunity to connect and network with BetMGM executives and navigate the recruitment process in preparation for career advancements at the company upon graduation.

“Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM,” said Joyner, founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation.

This September, rising juniors and seniors at select HBCUs, as well as new graduates who are members of their alumni associations, will have access to the official BetMGM Executive Series. These seminars will assist graduating seniors in pursuing career roles in human resources, finance, legal, marketing, product design and much more.

“We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers,” said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. “Our goal is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”

The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM Executive Series will offer students and recent alumni the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities, meet with recruiters and learn the entire recruitment process to begin their career at the exclusive sports betting division of MGM.

HBCU students can find more information and RSVP for the Executive Series on The Tom Joyner Foundation website starting this fall. Tom Joyner Foundation’s partnership with BetMGM is an extension of the foundation’s mission to provide career opportunities for students.