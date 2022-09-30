“Our story has never been properly told through the lens of others,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels said. REVOLT TV’s media platform has been branded as the “new playground for creators”. The difference is this playground isn’t just for play— REVOLT means business.

In this field, the players are equipped with the tools necessary to succeed. Through intentional networking, tangible connections, and most importantly seeing the representation of faces that mirror the images of players in the game; REVOLT is contributing to the culture’s future by building a multifaceted foundation right now.

During last weekend’s REVOLT Summit X AT&T 2022 event influencers from near and far filled the mainstage and seating lounge. Outside people waited on long lines for food trucks that were well worth the wait, according to some. Summit-goers were styled in t-shirts with bold statements such as, Black AF and I am the Culture, event staffers were also in style synchronization with tops donning The Future is Now. Each of those proclamations was personified through the beautiful black faces able to show up, network, and socialize as their authentic selves.

When given the chance to ask how REVOLT Summit is upwardly changing the trajectory for the next changemakers in business, culture, and media, CEO Detavio Samuels told The Atlanta Voice, “If we don’t tell our stories, we don’t own our stories.To mobilize our culture, our music, our community, and our commerce in a manner that it deserves we must be the storytellers developing the narrative.”



That is what REVOLT Summit brought to Atlanta, an undiluted, authenticity from hip-hop performers, culture bearers, social justice front liners, and black women trailblazers in sport and tech.

Samuels literally wore REVOLT on his chest. A chain bearing the name of the brand that brings millions of audience listeners and viewers’ lives deep into the culture was draped around his next throughout the night. “The decision to be here is not transactional it’s transformational,” he said. “We are investing millions of dollars to bring a better quality of life to our neighboring community, to create jobs, to allow our future generations of creators to tell their stories–why not Atlanta?”