Welcome to the Atlanta Voice Last-Minute Father’s Day Guide where we find items and ideas that will fit every dad’s lifestyle. From traveling, to live shows, numerous festivals, cooking, relaxing, reading, imbibing… you name it, we have done our best to make your shopping stress free. We also included the direct links for more information and easier ordering.

And with that, Happy Father’s Day to all the gents out there who deserve it!

By Dennis Malcolm Byron aka Ale Sharpton

Photos courtesy of companies represented.

Sips

Vejo Blender

Why not encourage dad to be healthy while sipping in bliss? This new Vejo 12-ounce blender charged by a USB-C provides a dozen smoothies, cold brews, and other concoction blends to choose from to help him be on the go in only 30 seconds.

Benriach Cask Edition Scotch Whisky

Highly respected Benriach Distillery is bringing the first single cask single malt Scotch whisky bottlings of their Benriach Cask Edition in three variations to market. Selected from individual casks by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, this should make dad’s cabinet even more impressive. This is a historic moment in the libation industry for avid whisky enthusiasts.

Travel Accessories

Eddie Bauer Voyager 3.0 Four-Wheel Spinner

Make traveling convenient and save dad’s back by getting him this high-quality, four-wheeled Voyager Spinner from reputable adventure brand, Eddie Bauer. The perfect size for a carry-on bag on pretty much any airline, he will appreciate the three padded handles, numerous zip pockets, removable zip shoe bag with Polygiene odor control, and the overall durability using a virtually tearproof 1,200D polyester material. This bag is a go!

As a bonus to go along with the Spinner, maybe include one of the best raincoats out there, the Super Sevens Rain Jacket. This lightweight jacket uses Eddie Bauer’s 20k/20k WeatherEdge Pro technology coupled with StormRepel Super DWR treatment to further guarantee pop stays extra dry no matter how inclement the weather. To make things even more comfortably fitting, there are adjusters at the hem, cuffs, and hood. He will dig this.

Outdoor Love

Orvis Premium Fly-Tying Kit

Major outdoor retailer Orvis gives dad the opportunity to learn fishing, well, on the fly for free Fly-Fishing 101 Lessons and gives him the opportunity to show what he learned with this Orvis Premium Fly-Tying Kit!

Pyramyd Air Airguns

Ralphie from the iconic Christmas Story movie loved airguns, but he could never imagine anything made by the big shot in the industry, Pyramyd Air. Dad will surely feel like a kid again, but with a lot more realistic airgun because they are designed to be a 100-percent replica to the real thing in terms of size, weight, and feel. Coming in rifles, handguns and even crossbows, we thought the Umarex Glock 17 Gen4 CO2 Blowback .177 BB Gun was a standout, but feel free to find a design that works for him. It’s entertaining and an awesome stress reliever. Pop will thank you!

Hit The Road

2022 Infiniti QX80

If you can ball out and truly make dad lose his mind, pull up in the luxurious, all-new Infiniti QX80. From a short errand to a cross-country excursion, he will happily take the family anywhere thanks to its gorgeous exterior; hand-crafted, quilted leather seats in a pampering cabin to fit up to eight adults in three rows; a smart rearview mirror; and a theateresque BOSE 17-speaker sound system to name just a few of the numerous features. The 4WD drive capability boosts the maneuverability and safety meters significantly to keep everyone at ease. When talking opulence on wheels, this is the one.

2022 Forester Wilderness

If dad is more the outdoorsman type while always making safety a priority, the all-new Forester Wilderness edition is right up his alley. While Subaru is renowned for reliability, longevity, and safety, this Forester gets welcomely more rugged looks, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and upgraded dual-function X-MODE for virtually every weather condition. Plus, it’s simply awesome to be a family man and outdoorsman at the same time.

Watch It!

Burgeoning to become one of the most popular Black-owned watch companies in the world, Michoud & Irish presents the LE COMMANDANT Performance Sport edition. Sporting a 316L stainless steel case, extremely scratch resistant Sapphire Crystal face, and a gorgeous blue silicone band ready for all types of action including diving.

Headgear

Juan Soto x Lids

Washington Nationals Outfielder Juan Soto is an All-Star, champion and now giving back to the community with his own Lids hats. Plus, they’re dope and give back. Of course, there are so many other selections and teams to choose from, so let dad pick what he wants.

Get Dad Festive!

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Revs & Riffs Music Festival

Get dad to the inaugural Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival going on July 8 through the 10th. Throwing down all weekend, it’s a music festival that will run in conjunction with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Along with actual on-track activities for racing fans, there will be live performances by Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida and other major acts so dad can get his dance and racing love on in one weekend.

Live! at the Battery Second-Annual Brew Fest with Terrapin Beer Co.

For the second year in a row, Terrapin Beer Co. is hosting its Brew Fest at the always jumping Live! at The Battery—which also the home of the Atlanta Braves—on Saturday, August 13 from 3-7 pm. With numerous other local breweries joining in, there will be more than 100 beer variations to choose from, plus live music on The Plaza stage, local vendors, games and more. It’s set to be a blast on the Battery!

Blacktoberfest

Hosted by burgeoning beer authority Black Brew Culture, the traveling Blacktoberfest is making its Atlanta debut on October 15th at the new location of the third Hippin Hops Brewery (5644 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083), followed by its Downtown Durham version on October 22, 2022 at Suite Four – The Durham Bottling Company. Hook dad up with an unforgettable sipping experience complemented with a live performance by the Grammy-winning rap collective the Nappy Roots, plus DJs, food, spirit tastings, and other surprises! This game-changing event should not be missed.

Work It Out!

Rockbox Fitness

Help dad get that summer bod by giving the gift of sweating it out at one of Rockbox’s boxing classes. This class is for all fitness levels, so whether he is a regular at the gym or just starting back, they are sure to get a good workout in. For $199, Rockbox is offering pop 1 month of unlimited classes to Rockbox Marietta, a pair of quick wraps and a keychain, making this a creative idea for any dad on Father’s Day.

Miraflora Recovery Balm

After a workout or simply a hard day, help ease dad’s sore muscles with this CBD-infused cream that promotes joint mobility and function.

Book It!

The Craft Brewery Cookbook

If dad is into cheffin’ it up and craft beer, renowned beverage writer John Holl and photographer Jon Page have created the perfect book for him. Combining the best of both worlds, this well-written and designed hardback provides recipes, schools readers on how to pair fare with virtually every beer style and showcases specific selections from more than 60 independent craft breweries throughout the U.S. using stellar photography and detailed writing to make pop an instant expert.

Explorer’s Guide to L.A.

If pop ever wants to go to Los Angeles, travel and experiences company Atlas Obscura teams up with Los Angeles Tourism to drop a special hardcover edition of the Explorer’s Guide to L.A., showcasing everything dope L.A. has to offer. While this state-of-the-art visitor’s guide’s book version is almost ready to hit the racks, here is a PDF version to get dad’s planning schedule booked for Cali. Tell him not to forget his shades!

