The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans for ‘Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power’ at the game against Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The night will recognize the sacrifice and service of those who have served in the military with various giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for Wednesday night’s game includes a $10 food-and-beverage credit, and a Hawks’ green ‘Veterans Appreciation’ shirt while supplies last. Fans can secure this offer by visiting Hawks.com/promotions.

In the week leading up to the game, the Hawks and Georgia Power will host a ‘Career Readiness and S.M.I.L.E. Training’ through the True To You Career Center for U.S. military veterans at State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 4. This training event will aim to instruct and inform the participants with career readiness tactics through an interactive, discussion-based session featuring veterans currently employed by both companies.

“We are honored to team up with Georgia Power to recognize and celebrate the service and sacrifice of the heroes of this country,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “We hope that both Friday’s career readiness event and Wednesday’s game program display our gratitude for these men and women who have bravely served our country.”

Prior to the game on Wednesday, Nov. 9, U.S. Army veteran Jayme Alilaw will perform the national anthem. Two veterans, who also happen to be employees of Georgia Power, will also be honorary co-captains for the game.

The curriculum for the five-hour training event is based on the tenets of S.M.I.L.E (Southern Hospitality, Make a Moment, Individuals Matter, Listen and Learn, and Empowerment) and will wrap up with a panel discussion featuring employees, who are also veterans, from both the Hawks and Georgia Power. At the conclusion of the event, each veteran in attendance will also receive a certificate that can be listed as a professional development experience on their resume, which will indicate that the veteran is aware of, and prepared to display the basic human relations skills necessary for gainful employment. In addition, each participant will receive two tickets to ‘Veterans Appreciation Night’ on Nov. 9.

In September, the Hawks announced their full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season, which features 19 home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Hawks fans and their interests with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers and limited-edition giveaways.