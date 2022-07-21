Hyundai has been one of the most impressive automakers within the past decade with

innovations, quality, design, value, and generous warranty programs. To especially address

racing enthusiasts, they have launched the “N” series, named after the research and

development center for high-performance automobiles based in Namyang, South Korea, along with workouts on the world-famous test track in Nürburgring, Germany. The N Elantra sedan packs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 8-speed engine packing 276 horsepower.

The head-turning exterior boasts 19-inch wheels, dual exhaust, LED daytime running lamps, and the option to control the roar of the engine to enhance the mood. Inside, drivers will appreciate the numerous amenities including N Light Sport Bucket Seats, 10.25-inch digital cluster, tilt-and-slide sunroof, alloy sport pedals, and premium BOSE sound system catching the eye.

Look for the signature “N” logo and red accentuations inside and out to let gawkers know you got this special edition (also available in the 2022 Veloster hatchback and Kona SUV) to address the need to speed and performance. Starting at around $32K and available in 6-speed manual, this four-door Elantra N is one of the best deals for a family sedan that comes with an exhilarating ride.

*Note that Hyundai also has the N Line versions, which are also race-inspired with elevated

performance from the standard trims, but not as aggressive as the “N” fleet directly made for the track.



Fuel Economy: 20 city/30 highway as reviewed

Price: $32,150 MSRP (Starting)

Visit Hyundaiusa.com for more information.

Photos courtesy of Hyundai.