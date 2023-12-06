From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, dozens of kids from several local schools saw dentists for the very first time. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

TeamSmile, a Kansas City-based advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations and CareSource, a national public healthcare provider teamed up with the Atlanta Falcons this holiday season to provide local elementary and middle school students free dental care and tips on how to properly care for their oral health.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, dozens of kids from several local schools saw dentists for the very first time. For many, going to the dentist can be a frightening experience, which is why the program took place in a fun environment like the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Dental Director at CareSource, Dr. Judy Greenlea Taylor said kids were able to get their teeth cleaned as well.

“We really wanted to give the students some experience in dental care and teach them early on how to take care of their dental hygiene. For some, it’s their first time seeing a dentist, so we really wanted to help get the kids the care they need and get rid of the tooth decay in Atlanta,” she said. “Regardless of their insurance, kids are able to get free care during this event.”

Volunteer Lori Paschal said she decided to volunteer because she wanted to give back during the holiday season.

“What better way to start off the holiday season right than to give back to the community in Atlanta and service the young folks to get free dental care and expose them to better hygiene as they get older,” she said.

John McCarthy, executive director of TeamSmile, said they chose to service elementary and middle school students because “they need help” and want to get them started on dental practice and health early on.

“We’re genuinely serving children who genuinely have a need for free dental care. We don’t check insurance nor immigration status. We’re a nonprofit and we’re here to help them, if they need a root canal, cavity fillings, their teeth pulled, or an extraction, we got them covered and do it all right here today.

For more information, visit https://teamsmile.org.