Justin Sutherland visits Bryan Furman at the site of his soon-to-be opened new barbecue restaurant. Bryan is one of the brightest rising stars in the barbecue world who has not only mastered the art of barbecue but also the art of giving back. In the episode, both chefs talk through what it takes to be a true master craftsman, the importance of remembering where you came from, and – most importantly to Bryan – the power of giving back.

