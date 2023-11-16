Syracuse (5-5, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Line: Georgia Tech by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 3-1, with the only previous meeting in Atlanta coming in a 56-0 Yellow Jackets win in 2013, Syracuse’s first year in the ACC.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgia Tech will be looking to clinch bowl eligibility and a winning conference record for the first time in five years. The Orange also will be playing to qualify for a bowl and will be trying to win their second straight game following five consecutive losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Syracuse running attack vs. Georgia Tech’s run defense. The Orange ran for 392 yards on 65 carries and had three players run for more than 100 yards in last week’s 28-13 win over Pittsburgh. It was the seventh-highest total for an FBS team and the most in the ACC this season. The Syracuse run offense ranks sixth in the ACC with its average of 176 yards on the ground. The 65 runs were the most for the Orange in eight years under coach Dino Babers. The Yellow Jackets rank last in the ACC and 129th in the nation with their average of 224 rushing yards allowed.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: TE Dan Villari set a career high by running for 154 yards against Pitt. He set another career high with 17 carries and became the first tight end to lead the Orange in rushing. He also completed 3 of 5 passes for 12 yards, providing a reminder he made a position switch from quarterback before the 2022 season and giving opposing defenses more to worry about in their game plans. He has 19 catches for 167 yards this season.

Georgia Tech: QB Haynes King will try to rebound from a four-interception game, including one returned for a touchdown, in last week’s 42-21 loss at Clemson. King completed only 13 of 31 passes for 129 yards and had 11 carries for minus-3 yards. King has enjoyed more high points this season, joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels as the only FBS players with at least 2,400 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, 24 TD passes and six scoring runs this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Orange will try to become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013. … Before last week’s game at Yankee Stadium, Syracuse had been held under 15 points in five straight games, all losses. … Syracuse ranks ninth in the nation with three defensive touchdowns. … Georgia Tech TE Luke Benson played at Syracuse from 2019-21. … Syracuse has four players from Georgia, including three from Atlanta: LB Derek McDonald, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and DB Myles Farmer. … Georgia Tech closes its regular season on Nov. 25 at home against No. 1 Georgia. … The Yellow Jackets have averaged 444.2 yards per game this season, an increase of 119 yards from its 2022 average of 325.2. It is the third-best increase among FBS teams, behind New Mexico and Texas State.