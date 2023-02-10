TEMPE, Ariz. — The Chiefs finished Friday’s brief, one hour and six minute practice with all players qualifying as “full” participants.

“They all practiced, everybody practiced. I feel pretty good about ‘em,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), who appeared on the injury report for the first time all week Thursday, was present and active, taking reps during Thursday’s practice.

“He had a lot of snaps today, he had quite a few snaps today, which was good. And I think he came out good, too,” Reid said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), who made up the rest of the club’s most recent injury report, were all spotted participating on Friday.

Friday’s practice, which took place under clear skies and a fairly stiff southwestern wind, was focused on red zone simulation. The shorter field, Reid said, gives the practice more of an expedited feel. Still, more than 20 Chiefs players remained after practice to catch extra passes from the Jugs machine or to do individual work.

“The guys worked hard, did their thing,” Reid said.

The practice soundtrack had a decidedly rock and country feel, with Styx’s “Come Sail Away” and “Great Day to Be Alive” by Travis Tritt blaring over the stereo.

While the preparation seems to be winding down, Reid will stick with his traditional routine on Sunday morning as he finalizes preparations for a crack at his second Super Bowl win as an NFL head coach: “study more.”

“It’s like when you’re studying for finals, you’ve exhausted everything and then you get to a point where you’re like ‘this is what it is,’” Reid said. “This is where we’re at. This is the best I’ve got. That way you don’t have to look back and say: ‘I wish I would have.’”

As for the pre-game speech, Reid said he won’t have to spend too much time crafting his message, as he tends to be brief.

“Listen, I’m not much into speeches,” Reid said. “They don’t last very long. So, I get in and get out pretty quick. I always tell guys that if it won’t fit on a 3×5 index card, they probably won’t get it.”

Earlier in the week, Reid said that the older he gets the more he appreciates a moment like this; another trip to the Super Bowl. When asked what struck him about this week, he said: “I’ve been very impressed by ASU, the people here taking care of us. This team, like they’ve done all year, they’ve worked hard. I appreciate that from them.”