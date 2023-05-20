School is almost done and summer is right around the corner. Many parents and guardians may be looking for summer camp programs in the Atlanta metro area they can put their kids into this summer. The Atlanta Voice chose (in no specific order) the following six summer camp programs:
- Camps include programs for ages 4-6 and 7-10, encouraging campers to create art, conduct experiments, and play games. Explore the beautiful plants and creatures throughout the Garden with two camps: Plant Power and Garden Friends.
- Callanwolde offers summer fun for kids and teens of all ages! These week-long camps and intensives offer a chance to learn new skills, develop your talent, and create – all onsite at the historic estate. Offerings include artistically themed weeks at Callanwolde Creative Camp, portfolio-and-skill building Teen Summer Studios, The Art House for younger campers, and Summer Dance for dancers of all levels. Dunwoody Nature Center Summer Camp
- Children will enjoy exploring a variety of Camp Themes each week, and camps are available in separate age groups for kids 4-13 years old. Combining traditional day camp fun and sleep-away camp activities, they’ll play games, make crafts, do experiments, hike on the trails, play on the playground, and more!
- Over 500 campers enjoy a diverse selection of academic, athletic, and artistic opportunities – just walking distance from Marietta Square. Choose from half-day or full-day options; early morning drop off and late pickup is also available.
- With options for 1st -8th graders, campers will explore the collection, sketch in the galleries, and create artwork. Campers will enjoy themed weeks such as Hogwarts, Costumes & Contraptions, Space-Art Exploration, Pops of Color, and Messy Masterpieces. Dive into art this summer at the High.
- Campers will explore a variety of enriching camps, including History Summer Camps and Writing Summer Camps centered around different themes. Featured themes are Around the World in 5 Days, Your Hand in History, All-Star Atlanta, Fantastic Mysteries and Where to Find Them, Just Mything Around, Race to the Deadline: Broadcast Edition, Little Feet, Big Steps: How Kids Impact History and the World, and Power of Pen: Writing Essentials.