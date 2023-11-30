The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD and Lexus NX 350h Luxury AWD come highly recommended.

Welcome to the 2023 roundup!

The strategic part about considering a car during the end of the year is reaping the benefits of great discounts to make room for next year’s models. As we round up what we consider the best deals based on price and value for the type of vehicle you want, there will be a series of standout automobiles of different styles we saved for the fall and winter season.

In the compact SUV segment, we found the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD and Lexus NX 350h Luxury AWD very impressive.

The Toyota RAV4 trim already has a legion of loyalists thanks to setting high standards in the market for quality, reliability, and great value. In 2023, the Hybrid XSE AWD version still maintains that reputation, while adding a lot more features and perhaps most importantly, the Earth-friendly hybrid option loaded with other great options in various trims.

The reviewed XSE version comes with numerous gracious amenities inside and out. The exterior frame provides an applauded rugged look going along with LED projector headlights, a power liftgate, roof rack, and attractive 18-inch sport alloy wheels hued in a stealthy black paint to make this practical SUV not look, well, practical.

Addressing the driving experience, the hybrid option delivers a smooth ride with a more-than-adequate pep at 219 horsepower coupled with seamless electronic continuous variable transmission (ECVT) acceleration from its 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, and still gets an average 40 combined miles per gallon. The sport-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive makes even quick errands a joy to take on.

Inside, up to five passengers will appreciate the roominess, optional 11-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer, numerous USB ports, dual-climate control, and panoramic glass roof. As for the driver, controls are user friendly, there is Apple CarPlay/Android compatibility, a 10.5-inch touchscreen for optimal visibility, a digital rearview mirror, and a plethora of safety features coming standard. The inclement weather gets addressed with the optional XSE Weather Package, while owners will get pampered even more with the Technology Package boasting wireless smartphone charging, parking assistance, 8-way power seat, and 12.3-inch color LCD gauge cluster. If we had to nitpick, the cabin could be a bit more plush in terms of material quality, but that is what the following Lexus SUV specializes in. This XSE is about value, convenience, and providing the best bang for the buck complete with less gas station visits. In the end, the $40K price tag fully loaded greatly outweighs any minor detractions. In summary, the RAV4 XSE is a winner.

Price: $35,885 MSRP ($40,174 including XSE Weather Package, XSE Technology Package, and other additions)

Fuel Economy: 41 city/38 highway/40 combined

For more information, visit Toyota.com.

2023 Lexus NX 350h Luxury AWD

While the Toyota XSE certainly handles virtually all the needs an owner of a compact SUV could ask, the NX350h Luxury takes things to the next level when it comes to cosseting passengers.

The exterior still embraces Lexus’ black, hourglass-shaped grille proudly touting its brand complemented with slanted bi-LED lights, blade taillamp, extended spoiler, and roof rails while sitting on 20-inch wheels. The overall sporty styling hints there is power under the hood, and the 2.5-liter hybrid engine backs that up with 240 horses ready to hit the streets, going from 0 to 60 in approximately a decent 7.2 seconds.

The interior is truly what justifies the “Luxury” label. The smell of the genuine leather appointments on the ventilated seats, wrapped steering wheel, and shift knobs complemented by gorgeous, black “open pore” wood. The moonroof, dual climate control, vibrant 14-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker premium sound system, and 14-themed ambient lighting collectively customize the desired mood for all passengers.

The actual driving experience maintains Lexus’ reputation for having one of the smoothest rides in the automotive industry; Adaptive Variable Suspension and the precise all-wheel drive makes every trip anticipated.

Tech is the driver’s best friend with Bluetooth; a Wi-Fi hot spot; wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; the smart-phone-operating Lexus Digital Key, four USBs, and Hey Lexus personal intelligent assistant. The innovation continues in the safety department thanks to the plethora of mind-easing applications including the signature Lexus Safety System+ featuring pedestrian and cyclist detection; pre-collision warning and braking system; lane-keep assist; adaptive cruise control; lane-keep assist; lane-trace assist; and lane-departure warning. A 10-inch head up display certainly helps as well, keeping all the pertinent, immediate information with an effortless glance.

Ultimately, when looking for what compact SUV is right for you, trust that the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD and Lexus NX 350h Luxury AWD are certainly two models to strongly consider.

Price: $54,005 MSRP

Fuel Economy: 41 city/37 highway/39 combined

For more information, visit Lexus.com.