Two of Nissan’s all-electric vehicles, the Leaf SV Plus and all-new Ariya crossover, make 2023 a fun year to plug in.

2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus

Going all-electric is the future of the auto industry due to the cutting of emissions, the convenience to plug in overnight, the fun driving experience including instant torque, and saving money on numerous maintenance costs to name a few reasons. Nissan has made great efforts in this sector, providing upgrades to their popular Leaf line, and introduction of the stylish Ariya crossover in 2023.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf is now solely in two trims—the S and SV Plus—and we had the honor of reviewing the latter. The exterior’s alterations to this year’s model are attractive, including welcomed modifications to the grille, LED headlights, and both fascia wind deflectors in black, while sitting on five-spoke, 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels to upgrade the cool factor. The major difference is the battery size, with the SV Plus hosting a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery, which adds a significant increase in range of 212 miles on a full charge. Of course, the muscle gets a boost as well, producing an impressive 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. Ultimately, the driving experience was memorable, making smooth transitions through traffic and passing slower automobiles with ease.

Inside, the SV Plus is comfortable, the cabin is quiet, and the technology for both the driving experience and safety is above par. The driver will certainly appreciate the all-new start-up video that appears on the instrument panel screen; user-friendly controls; ProPILOT Assist with steering assist and intelligent cruise control; e-Pedal mode; Nissan Intelligent Key; NissanConnect EV for remote convenience; and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The six-speaker sound system also delivers.

The signature Nissan Safety Shield 360 provides high beam assist, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, and a favorite—the intelligent around-view monitor for especially parking ease.

Considering all of these advancements for 2023, including increased driving range, a peppy engine, a sleeker exterior, 109 MPGe average, and plethora of safety applications coming standard make the Leaf’s MSRP price tag asking $36,190 a great value.

2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+

Nissan kicks in the door in 2023 with the highly anticipated introduction of their first all-electric crossover, the all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya. While the Leaf is all about practicality, convenience, and value, the Ariya presents emphasis in style, power, and technology. Coming in several trims—Venture+, Engage, Engage+, Evolve+, Empower+, Premiere and Platinum+—we reviewed the top-of-the line latter version. Note that the “plus” signifies a larger 87-kWh battery pack to increase driving distance, with the option of two-wheel and four-wheel drive being the other standout difference.

The Ariya immediately strikes the eye due to its futuristic, curvaceous exterior; our review model was dressed in a highly recommended two-toned “Passion Red Tricoat and Black Diamond Pearl” combination. Showcasing Nissan’s “Timeless Japanese Futurism” approach to their all-electric vehicles, it starts with a newly designed black grille boasting a glowing, 3-D traditional brand logo in the center coupled with thin LED headlights. From the front to the rear, a horizontal line along the side connects them both seamlessly, topped by an all-black roof with a spoiler lip extension at the rear for a sporty feel. The taillights are also connected as one attractive strip to give a modernized, yet stealthy look that’s also appreciated. The optional 20-inch wheels complete the exterior’s captivation.

Under the hood, the aforementioned 87-kWh battery delivers and white-knuckling 389 horsepower and impressive 265-mile range. Optimal maneuverability comes from Nissan’s signature “e-4ORCE” technology, which includes a twin electric motor and all-wheel drive within a 100-percent electric motor drive system.

The interior significantly adds to Ariya’s appeal; the driver is met with Nappa leather seating with temperature control for both rows, wood accents, and a vibrant infotainment display including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital gauge cluster. The power panoramic moonroof complete with a full sunshade is perfect for those desiring an airy presence and stargazing view, while the 10-speaker BOSE sound system perfects the mood for any occasion.

The driving technology is generous, with a seemingly countless list of standard appointments, including the Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM); wireless device charging; sliding center console; rear-camera mirror; color head-up display; ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link; dual-zone climate control; and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to name a few. The Amazon Alexa feature provides a personal butler-like experience at the driver’s voice command, plus four USB ports and a Wi-Fi hot spot. The Platinum+ designation also provides Nissan’s renowned ProPILOT Assist 2.0 and ProPILOT Park, plus a hands-free liftgate, a surround-view parking camera system, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. (Please visit Nissan’s HYPERLINK “https://www.nissanusa.com/”website to see the list of safety and technology features in its entirety.)

Owners will not lose sleep thanks to Nissan’s three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The battery pack gets an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty as well.

Ultimately, Nissan garners another win with the addition to the Ariya in its lineup, a highly recommended SUV with a bright future for the carmaker’s dedication to manufacture more electric vehicles for years to come.

Price: MSRP $60,190 fully equipped in the Platinum+ trim

For more information, visit HYPERLINK “https://www.nissanusa.com/”Nissanusa.com.