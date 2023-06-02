An affordable head turner geared towards sports car enthusiasts who yearn for optimal control via a stick shift, the 2023 Toyota Supra should be strongly considered. With the base price for this two-door demon going for under $44K, the reviewed 3.0 Premium MT version for about $10K more still doesn’t break the bank considering everything it has to offer.

Photos courtesy of Toyota

Boasting a turbocharged, 3.0-liter six-cylinder heart pumping out 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, drivers will truly get to optimally experience the output with Supra’s debut of what “MT” stands for: Manual Transmission. Toyota finally answered the high demand for the stick option, and it did not disappoint; the 0-60 mph thrust takes 4.2 seconds, and the rear sport differential, adaptive suspension, and responsive handling for even the tightest corners collectively enhance the thrill.

The exterior of this two-seater is equally stunning, with Brembo brakes (red brake calipers in the front and rear), and 19-inch aluminum “Frozen Gunmetal Gray” wheels encased in road-gripping Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires made this model’s “Nitro Yellow” pop even more.

Inside amenities include an 8.8-inch touchscreen; full-color head up display (which is perfect to keep an eye on speed); Supra Connect technology; Hill Start Assist Control; Apple CarPlay compatibility; wireless charging; leather interior; sport pedals; leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel; and a head-nod inducing 12-speaker JBL sound system to keep the party going in the cockpit. The optional carbon fiber mirror caps ($925), and Driver Assist Package (cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, and parking sensors totaling $1,195) come highly recommended.

All in all, the fifth generation of the Supra flawlessly maintains the brand’s luster and gets the most bang for the buck, with the manual transmission providing even more enticement for thrill seekers in 2023.

Fuel Economy: 19 city/27 highway/21 combined.

Price: Base price is $55.650; $58,865 as reviewed plus delivery, handling, and processing.

For more information, visit Toyota.com.