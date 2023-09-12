The 2023 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus has done a stellar job combining style, performance, and technology, while maintaining its reputation for not breaking the bank with great value. Simply put, this is a true standout in the popular subcompact segment. Presented in seven trims, this top-of-the-line version confirms the steady flow of accolades throughout the auto industry.

Starting with the heart, the Premium Plus packs a SKYACTIV-G 2.5 Turbo engine pumping out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. This means you’ll have no trouble merging onto highways or overtaking slower traffic, with an exhilarating feel with every pedal push. The well-tuned suspension makes the ride pleasant while simultaneously feeling its aggressive take on the streets. The six-speed transmission is seamless and the i-ACTIV AWD with off-road Traction Assist provides optimal maneuverability.

Photos courtesy of Mazda.

Mazda’s design of the CX-30 does a phenomenal job with its styling in such a compact frame, with a black gloss grille, rear privacy glass, and roof rails. Its bold, athletic curvature provides welcomed sportiness while still honoring the automaker’s “Kodo” design philosophy based on minimalism. The sleek lines get a boost with the carmaker’s revered Soul Red Crystal Metallic color option sitting on 18-inch alloy wheels as well.

The cabin is where luxury and technology coincide. The leather-trimmed seats, which are heated in the front, don’t hold back on quality and comfort. The infotainment system is driver-friendly, with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are provided, so any smartphone integrates with ease. Aesthetically, the power sliding-glass moonroof, Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, and a head-up display are choice amenities as well.

There are also safety features to further entice a prospective buyer, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Premium version gets reverse automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view parking camera for optimal visibility no matter the location.

As for the price, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus is a bargain for everything it brings to the table, with an MSRP starting just over $35,000; you’re getting a premium compact SUV without the premium plus price tag. For the more frugal, consider the other six trims with the 2.5S selling for under $23K, but for me, I am going all out with the Premium Plus delivering a the thrilling ride to make any journey a memorable one.

Fuel Economy: 22 city/30 highway/25 combined.

Price: $35,400

For more information, visit Mazdausa.com.