Simply stated, the 2023 Genesis G90 AWD 3.5T E-Supercharger sedan is the epitome of luxury meets power on four wheels. Completely redesigned in 2023, it’s a stunner inside and out.

Exterior eye candy comes with a sloping front for aerodynamic perfection, road-gripping 21-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof for stargazing, opulent mesh grille, and the futuristic lighting Genesis is renowned for in the front and rear.

Pampering passengers is obviously a priority in the G90. The Nappa leather seating surfaces are plush, complete with ventilation to combat any inclement weather Mother Nature has in store. The rear seating blesses passengers with soft headrests and enough room to kick back with footrests chauffeur style. The 12.3-inch HD screen serves as a vibrant command center, providing optimal views of everything from navigation to entertainment. Addressing the latter, the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium audio system is truly theateresque. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and multiple USB ports are also interior gems.

Photos courtesy of Genesis

Flexing some serious muscle, the “Supercharger” label is justified by the 3.5 twin-turbocharged V6 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that bench presses 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque for rocket-like acceleration. Enhanced by an 8-speed automatic transmission that shifts seamlessly, the G90 still provides a cloud-like ride thanks to state-of-the-art suspension and enhanced maneuverability with all-wheel drive.

The G90 is loaded with mind easing features including lane-keeping assist, intelligent speed limit assist to prevent traffic violations on family excursions, and a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines for optimal visibility. One of the most popular conversation starters this automobile possesses is standing outside of the car while it parks itself in tight spaces thanks to the remote smart parking assist. The spacious trunk automatically opens when the fob is near, which is a great feature when hands are full with groceries and cargo.

Photos courtesy of Genesis

With its cutting-edge tech, aggressive engine, curvaceous frame, and opulent interior, the G90 leaves pretty much nothing to be desired. Showing Genesis’ confidence in quality, there is also a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

All in all, this automobile is the truth.

Fuel Economy: 17 city/24 highway/20 combined.

Price: $101,295

For more information, visit Genesis.com.