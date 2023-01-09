The year of 2022 has been a very productive and innovative one in the automotive industry, and besides the cars we already featured in Street Lines, here is a roundup of other standouts during the year. We have various car styles and price points to fit virtually every demand. Keep in mind that 2022 models should be selling at a great price since dealers have to make room for 2023 versions. Now that’s a plan to get the best bang for your buck!

2022 Kia Sorento X-Line

In 2022, KIA introduced the X-Line trim and the SX Prestige version comes with a plethora of standard features. The review model was attractive, dressed in a recommended “Wolf Gray” exterior, enhanced with signature 20-inch matte alloy wheels, bumper fascias on both ends, a panoramic sunroof, and roof rails to capture the eye.

Photos courtesy of Kia

Inside, the vibrant 10.25-inch touchscreen also comes standard with user-friendly controls; heated first-and-second-row seats (including captain’s chairs); and a load of safety features to ease the mind including a surround view monitor and various driver alerts.

The actual driving upgrades is perhaps the standout change, boasting all-wheel drive with off-road capability (including Snow Mode) to stretch the limits for terrain adaption. Noting solid fuel economy averaging 24 miles per gallon while still possessing a punchy 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with an 8-speed transmission is also impressive. And the price? Very competitive for this 7-passenger SUV.

Fuel Economy: 22 city/27 highway/24 combined

Price: $45,120 MSRP fully equipped as reviewed including freight and handling.

For more information, visit Kia.com.

2022 Audi Q7 Prestige

Considering the interior amenities and overall performance, the Audi Q7 is a notable midsize AWD luxury SUV seating an impressive seven people thanks to its three-row capacity. The reviewed model came in the popular “Cararra White” exterior, and quilted Metro Gray leather seats gracing the interior with wood grain paneling accents throughout the cabin.

Photos courtesy of Audi

Audi continues to maintain an illustrious standard when it comes to its driving performance with the 3.0-liter V6 engine pumping a strong 335 horsepower. Steady driving is key, and the Q7 literally hugs the road backed by the assuring Audi Pre Sense Basic, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, pedestrian detection, and has amazing precautions during collision including the tightening of seatbelts and all windows raising to minimize possible harm. With a full surround view parking camera system and lane and intersection assist, drivers will feel even more equipped to handle any driving situation.

The Prestige Package ($10,800) comes with more recommended amenities, including massaging front seats; heated second row seats; adaptive air suspension, and a theateresque Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound. To take it up a notch on the visuals, the Black Optic Package provides 21-inch 10-spoke design wheels on all-season tires and high-gloss black highlights gives a welcomed stealthy vibe on the exterior including the roof rails. Yes, Audi’s use of the word “Prestige” is certainly warranted with this SUV.

Fuel Economy: 18 city/23 highway/20 combined

Price: $62,500 MSRP; $77,745 fully equipped as reviewed including Prestige and Black Optic Packages freight and handling.

For more information, visit Audi.com.

2022 MDX SH-AWD Type S ADV

Stepping into 2022 with a full makeover, the three-row Acura MDX will make everything from a quick errand to a family excursion enjoyable thanks to all of the high-tech amenities, posh cabin, and powerful engine.

Photos courtesy of Acura

Under the hood, a punchy 355 horsepower turbocharged engine with 10-speed transmission makes the use of paddle shifters, Brembo brakes, 21-inch alloy wheels, electric power steering, and SH-AWD maneuverability increasingly enjoyable. Other notable enhancements for 2022 include a touchpad coupled with the high-res 12.3-inch display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a roomier cabin, and a plethora of safety features under the ACURAWATCH bundle. The Wi-Fi hotspot, tri-zone climate control, Alexa built-in, perforated sport seats, panoramic moonroof, hands-free power tailgate, surround view camera, and Acura ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition audio system playing through 25 speakers (available with the Advance Package) help discussions to make long trips a lot easier to consider.

The Type S package makes the MDX even more desirable for especially racing enthusiasts thanks to the sport steering wheel and pedals with air suspension to take on all types of terrain. The wireless phone charger; remote engine start; second-row sunshades (which also helps hide what’s inside the cabin); LED fog lights; and Acura navigation system with voice recognition collectively help seal the deal.

Ultimately, the redesigned MDX Type S is a winner.

Fuel Economy: 17 city/21 highway/19 combined

Price: $72,050 MSRP fully equipped as reviewed including Advance and Type S Packages, freight and handling.

For more information, visit Acura.com.

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Limited

If you want to go the compact SUV route for smaller families with the capability to seat five, the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson should be a top consideration. They made an effort to step up the driving experience, technology, interior, and making the driver a lot more comfortable behind the controls.

Coming in four trims—SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited—the latter is the top of the line packing numerous amenities including the 10.25-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a solid Bose sound system complete with eight speakers, a panoramic sunroof, shift paddles, heated rear seats, parking sensors, Remote Smart Parking Assist, a surround-view monitor, remote-controlled parking, and even a “semi-autonomous” driving mode to provide a glimpse of what the future holds.

Photos courtesy of Hyundai

The PHEV designation stands for Plug-In Electric Vehicles, which uses both gasoline and electric engines; the electric motor is used first until the battery is depleted and then the gas version takes over. Specs of the engine 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder heart tops off at 261 horsepower (combined gas and electric) with an electric driving range of 33 miles, followed by 35 miles per gallon of gas.

With everything the Tucson Limited PHEV offers along with the best warranty program in the US, the $44.5K price tag is well worth it.

Fuel Economy: 80 MPGe/35 MPG combined

Price: $44,540 MSRP

For more information, visit Hyundaiusa.com.