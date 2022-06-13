In a first for the industry, Steve Madden has collaborated with Atlanta’s red-hot vegan restaurant chain Slutty Vegan for a limited edition, PETA-certified vegan sneaker and bag collaboration featuring the restaurant’s signature colors, style and attitude.

Marking the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have collaborated, Madden met Community Activist and Founder of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, through the Fearless Fund in February 2021.

Since then, the Slutty Vegan brand has continued to skyrocket in popularity. From taking orders through Instagram, to a popular national food truck tour to multiple locations with lines around the block, Slutty Vegan is now expanding to Brooklyn, Birmingham and more.

“When you encounter the kind of bold sensibility and exploding popularity of Slutty Vegan, collaborating with them was obvious. Pinky and I share that dare-to-disrupt spirit,” Madden said.

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan is able to partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden,” Slutty Vegan founder and owner Pinky Cole said.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer. This collaboration is bigger than just a shoe — it is about showing people that you don’t have to live inside a box. You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint that has a vegan shoe,” Cole stated.

Photo Credit: Drea Nicole

The Steve Madden x Slutty Vegan products reimagine two of Madden’s hottest styles to date, the POSESSION and BSETTITUP. Both styles were put through a Slutty Vegan makeover created with PETA-approved vegan materials.

Each style features the brand’s signature colors of white, red and yellow, as well as their classic slogan print. The BSETTITUP cross body bag features separate cases for a phone, sanitizer and lipstick, as well as the Slutty Vegan food truck emblem.

Both Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan will be donating $1 to PETA via ShoppingGives for each item purchased through their respective websites www.stevemadden.com or www.sluttyvegan.shop.

The POSESSION sneakers retail for $99.99 and the BSETTITUP bag is $89.00. Both products have already sold out on Stevemadden.com, but are still available to purchase via Slutty Vegan’s website. Atlanta shoppers can also purchase in-store at Lenox Mall’s Steve Madden store in Buckhead.