State Farm and the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball league partnered to celebrate the unveiling of renovations of the gym inside the Grove Park Community Center on Wednesday, Dec 20.

City of Atlanta Parks & Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler expressed his enthusiasm about the renovation, especially during Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ “Year of The Youth.” Cutler stated that providing kids with a positive experience helps deter them from dangerous situations. “One thing we know is that when young people are out of school or during the summertime, they have the opportunity to make bad choices. This is an opportunity for us to provide a positive experience where young people can come and play, be part of our community, be part of our recreation center,” Cutler said.

In a report by MST services, there’s a 35% increase in juvenile crimes during the summer. This can be attributed to factors such as extended daylight hours and a lack of recreational choices.

Keisha Mitchell, the current community facility manager, said she initially had reservations about the renovation. However, her skepticism transformed into excitement as the project progressed. Having actively participated in recreation programs while growing up in the Atlanta metro area, Mitchell cited bringing a personal connection to her role. “Kids come from different walks of life, they are all unique, and we just want to teach them something that they can take along later in life,” Mitchell said.

Will Dean, Fan Experience and Community Engagement Manager at OTE, was the original person to reach out to Mitchell. “When we first arrived, we thought we were going to make some minor adjustments,” Dean said. “When we saw the need that existed here and the support that State Farm was showing to us, it really just kind of grew, and I couldn’t be happier with how much we were able to transform this space.”

With anticipation growing from the children who frequented the center, Mitchell would often shut the lights off when work was not actively being done to keep the final presentation a secret from the kids. “There’s a lot more young people than I even expected,” he said. “Every day I was hearing, ‘When is this court going to be done?’ I was coming in this afternoon. And they’re like, ‘Oh, is this really going to happen?’ ” Dean recalled.

Cutler further emphasized fulfillment in giving back to the community and the collaborative efforts of State Farm, Overtime Elite, and various vendors played a pivotal role in making the project a reality. Cutler praised the city’s forward-thinking vision, further emphasizing initiatives to enhance and expand recreation programs, specifically targeting teen programs and after-school activities. “The commitment to youth development is evident in the increased number of vendors providing diverse opportunities, including STEM, music education, arts and crafts, and more,” Cutler said.

Dean further addressed that the work was still not quite done yet at the center, stating, “I’ll be back as a regular. There’s still more things we want to add. It’s not like we’re just finishing today with the ribbon-cutting. This is a partnership that will continue to grow in the years to come. And I’m very excited for what lies ahead.”