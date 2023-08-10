Spotify announced in a news release on Wednesday that the company is awarding multiyear scholarships to five freshman Spelman College students as a part of its NextGen audio program, an initiative developed to increase college students’ access to resources and opportunities in audio media.

Spotify introduced the NextGen programming to three predominately white institutions before expanding the program to Spelman’s campus last fall. Spelman is the first HBCU to partner with Spotify since the program’s establishment.

Rokiyah Darbo, Bailey Johnson, Tellisa Massey, Taylor Mills and Ashley Rawls, who were selected based on their interest in audio-based content creation for podcasting, music production and storytelling purposes, will each receive $10,000 to be used toward tuition for each of their remaining three years as Spelman undergraduates, as well as invitations to become ambassadors for the company.

“Together, we’re setting out to create a new class of Black content creators—equipping them with tools and resources to develop their podcast skill sets and ultimately making a career in audio more accessible for the next generation of storytellers,” said Kristin Jarrett, Spotify’s equity and impact lead. “But this is just the beginning, and I’m eager to expand Spotify’s NextGen program to more HBCU campuses in the future.”

The scholarship is one of three opportunities that Spotify has created for Spelman College students through its partnership. The company also helped launch a curriculum tasking students to record and edit a seven-episode podcast under the direction of Spelman English professor Michelle Hite. The podcast, which details the murder and legacy of Emmett Till, is now available to listeners on Spotify’s platform.

Additionally, representatives from Spotify’s podcasting team will lead a weeklong training seminar consisting of interactive workshops, teaching students how to create their own podcasts using the company’s comprehensive podcasting tool, Spotify for Podcasters.

In the future, Spotify plans to set up a professional podcasting space on Spelman’s campus and extend consideration for internship opportunities to students within the company.

Spotify also intends to announce its second HBCU NextGen partner this fall.

