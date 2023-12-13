Southside Medical Center and Wellstar Health System will expand preventive and primary care services in East Point without having to leave town.

The pair of healthcare providers will complete the transition of urgent care services from Wellstar East Point Health Center to Southside Medical Center’s East Point clinic. The clinic will begin serving patients on Jan. 12, 2024, according to a release from both companies.

The partnership has been a year in the making after the original announcement having taken place in October 2022.

As part of the transition, Wellstar will invest $5 million over a five-year period, according to a release. The funds will go towards increasing services and expanding the Southside Medical East Point clinic.

The two facilities are less than a three-block or one-minute drive down Cleveland Avenue, and thus will serve the community in a similar fashion as before the transition.

