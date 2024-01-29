At Hope-Hill Elementary School, approximately 80 volunteers watched the school’s 400 students make their way into the school gymnasium. The students were brought into the gym in groups separated by their grades, and none of them had an idea why.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Soles4Souls, a Nashville-based non-profit, delivered 600 pairs of brand-new shoes, as well as socks to the students. Voya Financial, a financial services company, has been partnered with Soles4Souls for fourteen years, and Angela D. Harrell, 50, the company’s senior vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion, and Voya foundation president from Smyrna, GA, currently sits on their board. She brought multiple Voya team members as volunteers, including individuals with backgrounds in corporate retail. Volunteers helped distribute and take students’ shoe sizes to help them find their perfect pair. “Five of us are actually here today; we have other Voya colleagues out here today. Giving back to our community is important. About 70% of our employees volunteer during the course of the year; it’s part of our culture of who we are,” said Harrell.

Angela D. Harrell (above) is Voya’s senior vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion and Voya foundation president.

Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Teachers first learned about the project back in December before the students went on holiday break. Ashton Smith, 37, a kindergarten teacher who has been with Hope-Hill for five years, expressed her joy in witnessing the students’ reactions to the surprise shoe giveaway. “Watching them come down the stairs and see like they were a little nervous. At first, they weren’t sure what’s going on. Even though we’ve talked about it,” Smith said. “The minute they tried on new shoes, like their faces just lit up; they were so excited,” Smith continued.

The shoe giveaway ran through Soles4Souls’ “4everkid” program, aimed at aiding children in low-income regions. The specific program was first launched in October of 2020, and a survey conducted by Soles4Souls showed that 54% of homeless youth have better school attendance once they receive a new pair of shoes. “Just a huge thank you to programs like this, especially for our kids. Kids come to school, and some of them have old shoes, and it’s great to get to see them excited about brand-new shoes and new clothes and ready to show it off and talk to their friends about it. It’s a good social thing for them,” Smith continued.

Buddy Teaster, 60, CEO of Soles4Souls, shares insights on the organization’s mission and recent endeavors, emphasizing Soles4Souls’ commitment to converting shoes and clothing into avenues of educational and economic advancement through their programs. “Our programs aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people’s economic, educational, physical, and psycho-social well-being,” said Teaster. The non-profit was first formed in 2006, as a result of natural disasters in America, such as Hurricane Katrina. In the first year of their 4everkid’s program 25,000 were served, which grew to 75,000 in 2023, with 150,000 expected to be served this year, cited Teaster.

At Hope-Hill Elementary School, approximately 80 volunteers gathered to see the school’s 400 students brought in class by class buzzing with excitement, not knowing exactly what awaited them in the school gymnasium. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Takara McGee, 34, a school social worker in her first year at the school, remembers when the non-profit first made contact back in November of 2023 when they were first inquiring about Hope-Hill, “They needed a school of deserving kids, and I’m like, uh, this is us. We have all the deserving kids. We have the best kids,” said McGee. Upon learning of the giveaway, McGee collaborated with the parents in the process by collecting shoe sizes ahead of time. McGee recalls the anticipation being built up among the students as she subtly hinted at the upcoming surprise before winter break. “Hey, we’re going to have some special people come here; they’re going to give us some shoes,” McGee recalled telling the students.

With volunteers arriving on school grounds as early as 6:40 A.M., McGee, witnessing the entire event, shared the range of reactions from students. “I love hearing, ‘I got yellow shoes! I got rainbow shoes!’ from my babies. Seeing smiles on their faces. I think that’s been the best and most exciting part,” McGee said.

McGee believes that the impact of students receiving these shoes will extend beyond the immediate joy, positively influencing their day-to-day education. “The instruction time that they’re going to receive from today on, we’ll be a lot more effective,” McGee predicts. “Because, of course, when you look good, you feel good, and then you can learn. You’re in a good learning environment,” said McGee.