The Black press has played a central role in documenting the accomplishments of Black Americans that went overlooked and ignored by mainstream American media.

Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm established America’s first black publication in 1827 when they founded The Freedom Journal in New York.

Since then, generations of African American publishers have worked to uphold the legacy of the Black press.

In response, many white newspapers published articles inciting hate and violence towards Black people.

The Black press provides us with a thorough historical record of this era.

In an effort to document the impact of the Black press, a series of documentaries and interviews illustrate how the history of the Black press is intrinsically linked with the history of Black America as a whole.

The Black Press Soldiers Without Swords speaks on the history of Black Journalists within the Black Press

The Atlanta Voice, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.”