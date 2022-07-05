The Saturday, July 9th Event Is Expected to Feed 200 Atlanta Families

200 Atlanta families experiencing food insecurity will participate in a free grocery shopping experience at Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market sponsored by Smooth Jazz 101/100 (Davis Broadcasting Inc.) and Chevrolet. The event will take place Saturday, July 9th, at 9 a.m., at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (504 Fair St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30313.) Families must pre-register to attend and can do so at https://www.smoothjazzatl.com/event/fresh-market-grocery-giveaway/. Preregistered families will receive fresh produce, shelf stable items, meat, eggs, bread, milk and more.

Founded in 1986 by Mr. Greg Davis Sr, who serves as President/CEO, Davis Broadcasting is a minority and family-owned broadcasting company with radio stations located in both Columbus, GA (6 Stations) and Atlanta, GA (3 Stations). Davis Broadcasting of Atlanta currently owns and operates 3 stations, WLKQ – La Raza 102.3/107.1, WCHK – La Mega 96.5FM/105.1FM/1290AM, and WJZA – Smooth Jazz 101.1FM/100.1FM/1310AM.

“We are grateful to Davis Broadcasting and Chevrolet for partnering with us to provide some much-needed relief to some families at a time of historic inflation,” Goodr’s Founder and CEO, Jasmine Crowe said. “Activations like these are needed now more than ever and it is an honor to work alongside these companies to serve our community.”

“Often times we take for granted the ability to provide healthy food options for our families,” Davis Broadcasting’s Vice President and Atlanta Market Manager, Greg Davis Jr. said. “Goodr continues to make a positive impact on our community and Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Atlanta could not be more excited to partner with them and Chevrolet to provide families in need with this shopping experience. As a graduate of Morehouse College, I’m equally thrilled to host this event in the heart of Southwest Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.”