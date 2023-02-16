Black-owned pizza franchise Slim & Husky’s opened its third Atlanta location on Monday, bringing the taste of artisan pizza with a hip-hop aesthetic to the four academic institutions constituting the Atlanta University Center.

The pizza joint joins popular sandwich chain Which Wich on the street-accessible level of Morehouse College’s lower parking deck on Westview Drive.

“Committed to serving some of the best and brightest future leaders this world has to offer,” the company said in an Instagram post advertising the opening. “[Morehouse College], thank you for the opportunity. Let’s make history.”

Founded by business partners Derrick Moore, Clinton Gray and Emanuel Reed in 2015, Slim & Husky’s offers a variety of original pizza flavors following themes inspired by aspects of Black culture. Customers can opt to build their own pizzas, as well, using the franchise’s diverse list of ingredients. Slim & Husky’s also caters to dessert fanatics with its line of cinnamon rolls, ranging from traditionally sweet to fruity and spicy.

The pizza chain has based a majority of its commercial presence out of Tennessee, the birthplace of the Slim & Husky’s brand. Aside from its southeastern expansion, the trio has also opened a joint in Sacramento, California.

Slim & Husky’s opened its first two Atlanta locations in 2019, settling into commercial space on Metropolitan Parkway and Howell Mill Road. The company expects to expand across Atlanta even further in the future, and possibly to other parts of the country, as well.

“Our food is like our business; it’s a big melting pot,” reads Slim & Husky’s website. “Every taste and every person is welcome!”