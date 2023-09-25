Towering between the Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, construction is nearing completion at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta hotel in downtown, now the tallest building on Atlanta’s westside and the city’s largest ground-up hotel project in four decades.

Once finished, the 42-floor, 976-room destination will offer state-of-the-art amenities and experiences to guests in town for business, sporting events, and other sources of entertainment.

Owned by the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the hotel will offer easy access to the 1.5 million-square-foot convention center, connecting to the facility from the inside on two separate floors. Signia by Hilton Atlanta is also located steps away from prominent Atlanta landmarks like Centennial Olympic Park and State Farm Arena and will offer guests views of the Atlanta skyline, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the city’s historic Vine City neighborhood from their rooms.

Evita McDaniels, director of marketing for Signia by Hilton Atlanta, said that intentionality was a key concept in the developers’ vision for the hotel, as displayed through the hotel’s open layout and seamless flow.

The first five floors of the hotel will feature amenities all visitors will be able to take advantage of, including high-end restaurants, spa facilities, a pool terrace, fitness center, and Club Signia, an exclusive lounge offered as part of a privileges program reserved for top-paying guests. Signia by Hilton is also expected to feature the largest hotel ballroom in the entire state, measuring approximately 40,000 square feet.

Gary Holness, director of property operations for Signia by Hilton Atlanta, said accessibility is another important factor shaping the hotel’s design. Resources like food and beverage stations will be placed throughout Signia by Hilton Atlanta to best serve visitors using the hotel’s conference rooms, ballrooms and other public spaces.

Kenny Monteith, senior marketing manager at Signia by Hilton, said the hotel will accommodate guests paying for stays as well as those searching for a place to spend time before or after events at nearby venues. Signia by Hilton will feature its own separate sports bar on its fourth floor, which will offer 27 local, statewide and nationally renowned brands of beer on tap, as well as sophisticated takes on classic bar foods and Atlanta eats.

McDaniels also said that the hotel will offer modern and sophisticated design elements to guests while paying homage to Atlanta and the state of Georgia’s rich cultural history, naming specific rooms and spaces after influential public figures connected to the area, including former President Jimmy Carter and famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Signia by Hilton is expected to open its doors at the beginning of next year, currently accepting reservations for large groups starting on January 12. The hotel will open to the rest of the public on February 2.