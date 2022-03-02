Condolences have been pouring in from around metro Atlanta and the country following the news of the death of popular radio personality Silas “Si-Man” Alexander Wednesday. Alexander, 58, announced last fall that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His family made the announcement of his death on social media.

“After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we feel at peace knowing that he can rest now. Thank you for your love, prayer and support during this difficult time for our family,” the statement said.

Reaction came in quickly from all corners of Atlanta’s communities including Atlanta City Council, Fulton County Commission and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

“Today I join the entire Atlanta community as we mourn the loss of one of the city’s most iconic voices. Silas “Si Man Baby” Alexander was a voice that spanned more than one generation of radio listeners. Last fall, he broke the news to us that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

As we grieve his loss, we can’t help but smile hearing his trademark “Siiiiman Baaaabay” in our heads. We’re sending our sincere condolences to his loved ones, and pray God’s grace, mercy and peace to everyone who loved him.”

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman

“Personally, this is a painful lost. I had a wonderful friendship with SiMan, as did so many others of whom he became acquainted. When you met SiMan, you might have been strangers, but you always walked away with him as a new friend. That voice! That smile!

On behalf of the one million people who call Fulton County their home, and the thousands who live in the Mighty6 Commission District, I bid farewell to a dear friend and a much-loved personality in the media.

To his wife Sandra and son Silas IV, please know you have our most sincere condolence. We are with you and are praying for you. Remember, love never fails.”

Black Radio Historian and Author Martha Washington George

“This one touches me quite strongly. My friend is in Radio Heaven. So happy to have the birthday video from him in 2020 and the Christmas card last year thanking me for everything. I will miss my friend. Praying for his wife and family. Rest in Heaven.”

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Atlanta icon and my dear friend, Silas ‘Si-Man’ Alexander. Not only was he a prominent radio host, the voice of many weekend nights and parties, he was an impactful community activist and constant contributor to the well-being of others. I often worked with him in the community or heard him working in the community over the air waves to bring uplift, resources, or encouragement to Atlanta. The echoes of his voice will forever reverberate as he will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences are extended to the Alexander family, as well as friends and fans of Silas during this time of bereavement.”

Alexander became a beloved radio personality while working years in Atlanta radio. His warm and friendly announcing style was heard on stations Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 102.5, V-103 and Majic 97.5/107.5. He co-hosted a syndicated show with rap icon Chubb Rock up until he lacked the strength to keep working. The Georgia Hall of Famer has hosted numerous charity events and social events at nightclubs.

But it was his off the air personality that sealed his popularity. Alexander never met a stranger. And he would make you feel after meeting you that you just made another close friend. He was always glad to see you.

In October, Alexander launched a podcast with his cousin, fellow Atlanta radio veteran Gary “DJ Mix Master Mitch” Mitchell, who was also battling the disease.

The two titled their show the “Cousins with Cancer Podcast.”

Mitchell would eventually pass away in December following his own battle.

According to the National Cancer Institute, pancreatic cancer affects African Americans more than any other group.

Congressman John Lewis and longtime Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek and Atlanta author Valerie Boyd all recently died from pancreatic cancer.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the cancer when it reaches stage 4.

Alexander is survived by his wife Sandra and a son Silas IV.

No funeral or memorial service information was available at press time.