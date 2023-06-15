Women’s shapewear brand Shapellx opened its inaugural storefront in North Druid Hills last month, adding to the neighborhood’s diverse offering of restaurants, clothing stores and boutiques.

Taking up ground-floor retail space inside the Emory Point apartment community near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the store sells a selection of Shapellx’s stock of merchandise available in full online, further expanding the brand’s direct-to-consumer business model.

April Taylor, who has helped operate the store since its opening, said the location officially opened to the public at the end of last month and has since received support from shoppers in the community and neighboring establishments.

“[The owner] had a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” Taylor said. “People were outside because we couldn’t fit everybody inside. It was great.”

Founded in 2019, Shapellx specializes in various styles of shapewear catering to women of diverse preferences and body types. The brand also merchandises activewear, swimwear and lingerie. According to its website, the brand prioritizes sustainability and inclusivity in its business practices, offering clothing sizes ranging from extra small to 6X.

Ebony Ndiaye, owner of the storefront, said working with a brand that prioritizes inclusivity and celebrates all body types is important, especially when integrating into a market as physically diverse as Atlanta.

“Atlanta is a city where we try to celebrate and include everyone,” Ndiaye said. “Atlanta just has a ton of different types of people and we want to be welcoming to all of them.”

Located inside Unit C-135 at 855 Emory Point Drive, Shapellx opens seven days a week, operating from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.