Dr. Martin Luther King Day is celebrated nationally on Monday, Jan. 15. The Atlanta Voice curated seven events to help celebrate the iconic legacy of MLK. Here are the following seven events: 

1.     MLK Day Community Cleanup & BBQ Fundraiser at The Smith Family Ranch (Jan. 15 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) 

2.     Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Art & Film Celebration (Jan. 15, 1 p.m.) 

3.     MLK Day – Drum Run (Jan. 15, 8 a.m. – Noon) 

4.     Americorps MLK Day of Service (Jan. 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) 

5.     Atlanta History Center presents: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration (Jan. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)  

6.     MLK Annual Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Jan. 16 Noon) 

– Location: 101 Jackson Street, Atlanta  

– For more information, visit https://www.ebenezeratl.org/

 

7.     Atlanta Outdoor Escape Game: Martin Luther King Jr. Unwrap His Life & Legacy (All January)  