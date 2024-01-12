Dr. Martin Luther King Day is celebrated nationally on Monday, Jan. 15. The Atlanta Voice curated seven events to help celebrate the iconic legacy of MLK. Here are the following seven events:

1. MLK Day Community Cleanup & BBQ Fundraiser at The Smith Family Ranch (Jan. 15 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Location: 1950 East Atlanta Road, Stockbridge.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk-day-community-cleanup-bbq-fundraiser-at-the-smith-family-ranch-tickets-761495602847.





2. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Art & Film Celebration (Jan. 15, 1 p.m.)

Location: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

For more information, visit https://www.sandyspringsga.gov/mlk.





3. MLK Day – Drum Run (Jan. 15, 8 a.m. – Noon)

Location: First Baptist Church of Doraville (5935 New Peachtree Road, Doraville)

For more information, visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/upcoming-events/mlk-day-5k-drum-run-1.

4. Americorps MLK Day of Service (Jan. 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Location: Hands On Atlanta (600 Means Street Northwest, Atlanta)

For more information, visit https://www.handsonatlanta.org/upcoming-events/americorps-mlk-day-of-service.





5. Atlanta History Center presents: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration (Jan. 16 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Location: 130 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantahistorycenter.com.





6. MLK Annual Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Jan. 16 Noon)



– Location: 101 Jackson Street, Atlanta



– For more information, visit https://www.ebenezeratl.org/.





7. Atlanta Outdoor Escape Game: Martin Luther King Jr. Unwrap His Life & Legacy (All January)

Location: 501 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta

For more information, visit https://www.unation.com/event/atlanta-outdoor-escape-game-martin-luther-king-jr-unwrap-his-life-and-legacy-46865528/.