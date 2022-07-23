ATLANTA – Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reflected on last season and what went wrong. After quarterback Haynes King went down for the season, Zach Calzada stepped in the second game of the season against Colorado to lead the Aggies offense.

Early upset losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State derailed playoff hopes, even after bouncing back to upset number one ranked Alabama 41-38.

Even with the struggles of working with his quarterbacks and offensive line, FIsher believed his team were in games they should have won. He believes that last year’s team was young but will grow this season.

“We didn’t finish last year in the Ole Miss and LSU games and we have to learn how to finish,” Fisher said. “The maturity we will gain from those situations will be critical.”

The Aggies lost to the Rebels 29-19 two weeks before losing the season finale against LSU 27-24.

Outside of playing with an inexperienced quarterback, Fisher thinks the key to them finishing this year will be the play of the offensive line.

“I think the experience and physicality with the (O-Line), that’s where the consistency comes,” Fisher said. “The teams that are very sound in the line of scrimmage offense and defensively, can have a lot of success in this league.”

After Calzada transferred to Auburn in January, the one person Fisher is looking to lead this year is sophomore offensive lineman Layden Robinson. Robinson, who was voted AP All-SEC Second Team last season, is somebody Fisher will lean on this season.

“He’s a physical and tough guy who really loves the game and is a team player,” Fisher said. “This is what you want in a leader and won’t complain. I think he is set to have a great year.”