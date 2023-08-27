Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time, presented himself his check to Jackson State Football during Saturday’s Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta.

Combs pledged $1 million from the Sean Combs Foundation to JSU Football during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2022 BET Awards, with details finalized over the past year. Combs will invest in JSU football with installments over the next several years.

Combs’ initial contribution was given to Jackson State University Acting President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, and Vice President / Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson at the end of the first quarter of the game.

“As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCU’s receive the support they deserve.”

“Investing in our students’ higher education experience is the key to transforming their lives, and this is why the generous philanthropy of Sean Combs is so important,” Dr. Anthony said. “These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.”

“This contribution by one of the world’s greatest and most influential entertainers and businessmen is another historic moment in the legendary history of Jackson State University,” said Robinson. “Beyond the financial investment, it’s what it represents that is paramount – the belief in the value of our football student-athletes both on and off the field, which provides an elite pathway to current and future successes.”

Former Jackson State football great and first-year head coach T. C. Taylor is extremely grateful for the contribution from Combs.

“We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” Taylor said. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness. players. For them to see up close and personal on our sideline one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs was significantly impactful for our program.”

Although this donation does not directly impact other schools, this pledge uplifts the entire HBCU community by bringing awareness to the ongoing commitment to professional development, career advancement, and increased support for HBCU athletics and institutions.